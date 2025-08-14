Modano and Benn are featured in Bleacher Report's Stars' Rushmore

I'm sure you have seen those fantasy "Mount Rushmores" for any sports franchise. Fans love to come with the four top players that would be featured on the team's mountain, which leads to some healthy discussion. I'm sure most fans will have different opinions on who belongs there. Bleacher Report came out with the Dallas Stars' Mount Rushmore the other day, and there are some intresting players on it. Here's who Bleacher Report has on their Mount Rushmore for the Stars.

Dallas Stars' Rushmore: Mike Modano

This is the one player that you have to include on your Dallas Stars Mount Rushmore; it's non-negotiable. The franchise's top player, who helped lead them to winning the Stanley Cup back in 1999. He's one of the best American-born hockey players ever to play the game. He's also a part of the Hockey Hall of Fame and the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame. His number has been retired and is hanging from the rafters in the American Airlines Center. This player was a no-doubt addition to the Stars' Mount Rushmore.

Dallas Stars' Rushmore: Jamie Benn

You can't forget about one of the grittiest captains the Dallas Stars have ever named captain. Jamie Benn is also the only Art Ross Trophy winner in franchise history. He's on track to retire as a member of the Dallas Stars after being here his whole career. One of the funniest moments Benn has had during his career came last season when he scored against the Sharks, and just skated back to the bench and sat down. I don't know if his number will be retired, but it has to be in the conversation if he stays with the Stars his entire career.

Dallas Stars' Rushmore: Sergei Zubov

One of the best defensemen to play the game with the Stars' organization. He holds many records with the Stars and is also a part of the Hockey Hall of Fame. I remember going to games when I was younger, and every time they would pass the puck to Zubov, I thought the puck was going to go into the net because he was that type of defenseman. He is a part of the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame and will also be remembered as one of the top defensemen to suit up for the Stars.

Dallas Stars' Rushmore: Marty Turco

Who can forget the top goalie of the Stars' organization, Marty Turco? Another great player for the Stars, as he holds records for the most games played, most wins, and most shutouts. I don't see anyone touching those records unless Jake Oettinger decides to play here his entire career. Turco will forever be remembered for being an elite goaltender and for the iconic gargoyle on the side of his helmet. This is a pretty solid Dallas Stars Mount Rushmore by Bleacher Report.

