Moose puts the cherry on top of the 4-1 win over the LA Kings tonight

The Dallas Stars hosted the Los Angeles Kings before heading to the West Coast to take on the Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks. It was another slow start for the Stars on offense, as it took the entire first period and part of the second before they got on the board. Once the Stars got going on offense, it was a completely different game in the 4-1 win over the Kings tonight. Sometimes there will be low-scoring games, but the Stars got the job done, getting back into the win column.

Add it to the Mikko Rantanen highlight reel 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/fc2t1A057E — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 16, 2025

We have to give a shoutout to Matt Duchene on finally finding the back of the net since returning from his injury. He has been heating up over the last couple of games, and finally Mikko Rantanen found him going towards the net, and Duchene finished it off going five-hole on Anton Forsberg. That had to feel good for Duchene getting back into the groove of things. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win over the Los Angeles Kings.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2025-12-15: pic.twitter.com/oMjPJPlKFL — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) December 16, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Recap: 4. I hope Darcy Kuemper is okay

One of the scarier things about hockey is seeing goaltenders get crashed into. Watching guys skating near 20 MPH towards a stationary goaltender is enough to make you want to close your eyes. I'm glad the referees stopped the game, and hopefully, he had to leave at the concussion specialist's request. I wish Darcy Kuemper nothing but the best if he is out for some time due to the collision in front of the net. I hate to see a good goaltender like him leave the game because of injury.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Recap: 3. Awesome penalty kill to start the second period

The Stars had to kill off a penalty in the opening minutes of the second period. I thought Sam Steel and Colin Blackwell worked their magic to make sure the Kings didn't gain any momentum to begin the second period. Luckily, the Stars kept it scoreless until they found the back of the net. Let's continue that penalty-kill streak the Stars began tonight after the Florida Panthers snapped it on Saturday night. I feel like the Stars are getting back on the right track after that pummeling on Saturday.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Recap: 2. Casey DeSmith was outstanding tonight

I understand why Glenn Gulutzan decided to go with Casey DeSmith tonight after Oettinger had a. couple of rough games against the Minnesota Wild and the Florida Panthers. DeSmith was alert and focused because he committed a felony robbery on Adrian Kempe in the first period. DeSmith has really impressed me as the season has moved along. Although he had that blunder which gave the Kings the first goal of the game, he remained calm. The Stars are going to need him on the road trip since the Stars are playing the Ducks and the Sharks on back-to-back nights.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Recap: 1. Rest up for the road trip

After tonight's game, the Stars have to rest up for two really seriously good hockey teams in the Pacific Division this week. I know the Sharks are near the bottom of the division, but after watching them beat the Penguins this weekend, no lead is safe for the Stars in that game. Jake Oettinger will likely play against the Ducks on Wednesday night. Stay tuned for a preview of the upcoming games in our morning newsletter tomorrow.