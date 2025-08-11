Nathan Bastian ties directly into Gulutzan's philosophy

Well, it was probably the least expected news that Jim Nill could have dropped this past weekend. With 12 forwards already signed, the Stars were looking for that exclusive 13th forward to sign. This past weekend, the Stars signed former New Jersey Devils forward Nathan Bastian to a one-year contract. That means the Stars won't have any true competition when it comes to the forward position with training camp rolling around next month. Here are some answers to your questions about him.

Why would the Stars add him to their roster?

It's an excellent question to ask. If you watched the Stars last season, the one thing that stood out on the ice was how the Stars didn't have any phsycialty during the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers. Glen Gulutzan even brought that up during his press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Dallas Stars. He wants that physicality in the lineup heading into the playoffs.

Bastian was on the Devils' fourth line last season and was a little nuisance when it came to disrupting the top-scoring line of his opponents. I expect that's where he will slot in from time to time, based on who the Stars are playing. This fits right into what Gulutzan wants, and I expect Bastian to be a disruptor on the ice whenever he gets playing time this upcoming season. Think of the signing as this year's Blackwell signing.

What does this mean for Arttu Hyry and Justin Hryckowian?

The signing means that both players won't be competing for spots on the Stars' roster this upcoming season. Both of them were great players for the Texas Stars last season. However, with Gulutzan beginning his second coaching tenure with the Stars, I don't think it's wise to have a rookie on the roster. I think Gulutzan wants a veteran roster for the upcoming season. It makes sense considering the Stars are so close to making the Stanley Cup Finals.

Are Hyry and Hryckowvian stuck with the Texas Stars again?

Both Hyry and Hryckowian need to prove to the Stars' front office that last season wasn't a fluke. Both were great players for the Texas Stars, and I'm sure they will be this season. Unless one of them completely blows away the coaching staff at training camp, both will be returning to Cedar Park to play for the Texas Stars next season. It would be beneficial for them to have another year in the AHL under Toby Petersen. He could unlock another part of their game that they didn't know they had.

We will discuss Toby Petersen and his upcoming season with a seasoned AHL squad in Cedar Park later this afternoon. However, the Bastian signing means both players will have more time to develop at the AHL level, rather than regressing at the NHL level. It changes nothing about how the Stars feel about either of the two prospects. Both prospects will have another shot at making the roster next year, but the Bastian signing means that there won't be any competition at the forward spot this season.

