NHL Global Series: Esa Lindell is reviving his former junior club Jokerit

The Dallas Stars are in Finland preparing for the upcoming Global Series against the Florida Panthers this weekend. It's something that Dallas Stars fans have been waiting for years to happen. I know the Finnish Mafia had this week circled on their calendars for the past year. I know they are excited to show the other players the country they grew up in and share some of the culture. It can bring the team together as they understand each other's cultures.

The boys spent last night at a local sauna, experiencing Finnish culture, even jumping in the frigid Baltic Sea 🥶 #NHLGlobalSeries pic.twitter.com/koWCk0WIH3 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 29, 2024

However, this trip hits home for Esa Lindell more than you know it. For those unaware of what he did, he is part owner of his junior hockey club, Jokerit. He grew up a fan of the team and was able to play for the club through the 2013-14 season. However, it's gone through some recent struggles after Jokerit became part of the KHL. It remained part of the KHL for years until the recent events overseas caused sponsors to cut ties with Jokerit.

When the Russian-Ukraine war began, most of the Finnish sponsors dropped their support of the Junior Club. Finnish hockey league SM-Liiga wouldn't even consider putting the team back in their league unless some Finnish sponsors took over. Esa Lindell and other NHL players stepped in to rescue the team. Lindell now partially owns the club, and the team joined the second-tier league Mestis. They hope they can win this year and be able to join SM-Liga next year.

Since doing research on Finland, I've noticed that the hockey community there is very close. Former players have stepped in to help mentor other young Finnish hockey players looking to make it big in the NHL or any of the other European leagues. Lindell decided he didn't want to see his former club go under, so he decided to help revive it for the community. It was evident when he participated in a ceremonial puck drop while preparing for this weekend.

Esa Lindell drops the puck ahead of Jokerit’s game tonight. pic.twitter.com/SDbcxHHAD2 — Lia Assimakopoulos (@Lassimak) October 29, 2024

After seeing other videos of the crowd, you can say that the community is happy the team was revived. It's also great to see Finnish hockey players give back to these junior clubs so other younger players can make it big and represent Finland on the big stage. Esa Lindell, Miro Heiskanen, and Roope Hintz play in front of their friends and family on the big stage against the Panthers this weekend. Jim Nill made the right call to have their first international game be in Finland.

