Niilopekka Muhonen could be a future linemate with Lian Bichsel

Lian Bichsel did very well last season with the Dallas Stars. There aren't many defenseman who can reach the height of 6'7. After the success that Bichsel had this past season, the Dallas Stars have to figure out a perfect partner for him for the future. Niilopekka Muhonen fulfills everything since he's a bruiser of a defenseman. He will be playing this weekend in Frisco against the Detroit Red Wings prospects. Here's more on the bruising hockey player who could be Bichsel's future defensive partner.

The Dallas Stars drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft. When the Stars drafted him, it felt like the Stars were taking a flyer on the young defenseman from Finland. After having a good season with the Medicine Hat Tigers, the Stars signed him to an entry-level contract. Knowing how good the Stars' track record is with Finnish hockey players, I'm sure Nill has plans for the bruising defenseman. While he will likely return to play with the Tigers this upcoming season, he may only be a season away from being in Cedar Park with Toby Petersen.

Even though he doesn't find the scoresheet every night, having a +20 is something that hockey teams want. Nill might be on to something with the young defenseman. I think Nill drafted him to be a complementary partner with Lian Bichsel in the near future. A combo of two tall defenseman could be what the Stars are looking for to take their game to the next level. I'm interested in how the Stars will use him this weekend against the Red Wings.

Muhonen could join the ranks of the Finnish Mafia along with Emil Hemming. For this weekend, I want to know what Muhonen can bring to the table as a defenseman for the Stars. That means crushing players into the boards with his strength. Even though he won't be playing on the Stars' roster this season, he has a place next to Bichsel once he makes the team. Schmidt, Hemming, and Muhonen are three prospects to keep an eye on this weekend during the prospect tournament.

