No love lost as Stars blast the Edmonton Oilers...again this season

The Edmonton Oilers aren't traditionally considered one of the Dallas Stars' biggest rivals. But playoff animosity from the last two seasons, seasons that saw the Oilers eliminate Dallas in the Western Conference Finals, has clearly carried over into 2026.

Thursday's game against the two teams played like one between two teams, not just with animosity for each other, but also like two teams heading in opposite directions. Dallas continued its red-hot play with a 7-2 win, lifting itself to 13-0-1 over its last 14 games. The only loss came to the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche.

The Oilers, on the other hand, who ultimately lost the Stanley Cup Finals in back-to-back seasons to the Florida Panthers, are just 4-6 in their last 10 games. While the Stars have a playoff spot all but locked, Edmonton entered the game just five points away from falling out of the playoff race.

Edmonton is visibly frustrated tonight. I’d be starting fights too if Tristan Jarry was my goalie — Greg Finley (@_GregFinley) March 13, 2026

As nice as it would be for Stars fans to get revenge on the Oilers in this year's playoffs, a postseason without Edmonton would be even greater. Dallas will have its hands plenty full by simple virtue of playing in the Central Division. After Thursday's result - but with the Avs game against Seattle still pending - Dallas had pulled within three points of Colorado for the division lead. But they also held just a five-point lead over the Minnesota Wild, meaning a Stars-vs-Fake North Stars first-round matchup is the most likely scenario.

The Stars and Oilers combined for 26 penalty minutes Thursday in a game that felt chippy throughout and grew even more so after Dallas took a 5-0 lead with Jason Robertson's late second-period goal. That hostility, combined with the fact that the Stars held the league's best-scoring team to just two goals, is yet another good sign for Dallas' stretch run. The Oilers may be struggling, but they had only scored fewer than three goals once since Jan. 22. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves in Thursday's win.

This is the Jake Oettinger we all know and LOVE pic.twitter.com/evxhyVF4w9 — LAS VEGAS MAVERICKS (@mramsterdamzki) March 13, 2026

Most impressive is that the Stars' run has seen the team win in just about every way imaginable. They've blown out Seattle, Calgary and Vancouver by a combined score of 16-3. They've won four games via overtime or shootout. They've held elite offenses below season averages in goals. They've limited teams' shots on goal. About the only thing Dallas hasn't done in this impressive stretch is toss a shutout.

A zero would just be icing on the cake. Dallas doesn't need one. They're the best team in the NHL right now, and as long as they keep it up, not a soul wants to play them. Not even the twice-defending Western Conference champions.