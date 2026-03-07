Not being able to score on an empty net haunts Dallas in a 5-4 loss tonight

The Dallas Stars hosted the number one team in the NHL tonight as they took on the Colorado Avalanche. It was a matchup that hockey fans around the world had been waiting for all week. It did not even disappoint in the slightest, with superstars making play after play for three periods. In the end, the Avalanche snapped the Stars' winning streak. This really stinks because of how the Stars came out of the gate and set the tone. Even though the Stars lost tonight, the outcome might have been different if the Stars had added their trade deadline pieces and Mikko Rantanen had played.

Roope Hintz got hurt in the second period tonight and couldn't put any weight on his foot, leaving the ice and going down the tunnel. That would really sting if Hintz is out for a while, considering we just got two new players before the trade deadline. I wanted all of them to get some chemistry going before taking on the Minnesota Wild in the first round. While Dallas won the game, losing Hintz is more important right now. Here are the four takeaways from the game tonight in Dallas.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 4. What a way to respond in the first period

When Cale Makar scored that goal, I wasn't even worried, given how the Stars tend to respond after giving up the first goal. Miro Heiskanen with a heat seeker to tie it up at one, and then Wyatt Johnston embarrassed a defender to make it 3-2 going into the first intermission. I will say it sounded like a playoff atmosphere in the AAC tonight. That's how loud it's going to need to be when it comes to playoff time in Dallas. Great response to the Avalanche scoring first. That's the Dallas Stars team that the fanbase loves.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 3. Great forechecking by the Stars to begin the game

The Dallas Stars really limited the Avalanche's offense in the first period until that awful call on Mavrik Bourque at the end of the period. However, that's the kind of defense to expect for the remainder of the season going into the playoffs. The Stars have to dominate the forechecking if they want to shut down the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche. It's going to be the steepest climb to the Western Conference Finals they've had in the last four seasons. limiting the Avalanche's offense like that will go a long ways if they make the Western Conference Semifinals.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 2. Justin Hryckowian steps up big time

Justin's goal and assist went to waste after a last-minute collapse by Dallas. With the Stars lacking draft picks over the next couple of seasons, finding diamonds in the rough like Hryckowian will keep Dallas in the hunt for the Stanley Cup. It doesn't matter if you get drafted; what matters is what you will do when the team calls your name into the lineup. Hryckowian jerseys should be flying off the shelves shortly.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 1. Losing Roope Hintz

Hintz went down in the second period and left the ice, not putting any pressure on his leg. That's not a good sign in the game of hockey. The last thing the Stars need after the trade deadline is losing a player for the season. Losing Hintz would really hurt the Stars because he plays such a huge part on the first power play line and other things. Dallas is really going up a creek with one paddle now. The Chicago Blackhawks are in town on Sunday night and should be another fun game to watch.