Outsmarted in Overtime: Stars lose to the LA Kings 5-4 in OT

The Dallas Stars traveled to the Crypto.com Arena to take on the Los Angeles Kings. The Stars are looking to put their terrible performance against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night in the past, and some mistakes showed up pretty early. The Kings scored 11 seconds into the game after the Stars were all out of position. Things didn't get better as the night went along, until overtime. The Stars would lose 5-4 to the Los Angeles Kings last night. I'm worried about tomorrow's game if this is how they played tonight.

The Stars were sloppy in the first period, which is why the Kings scored the first goal tonight. I wish the Stars hadn't taken a day off after losing to the Anaheim Ducks the other day. They needed to work on a lot of mistakes. I'll take the point in LA, though; leaving with two points is better. I hope the Stars can finish this road trip strong with another two points tomorrow night. Let's look at the three takeaways from tonight's win over the Kings.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Recap: 3. Terrible Passing

Those first 11 seconds of the game were terrible. Thomas Harley made a bad pass attempt up ice. It was picked off, and Warren Foegele scored the game's first goal. It feels like I just talked about this same weakness the other day. The Stars need to take a chill pill to pass the puck. You don't need to win the game within the first period. There are 60 minutes in a hockey game. Just relax and don't make a sloppy pass that could backfire.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Recap: 2. Responding to trouble

Lian Bichsel did all he could without his stick before Kevin Fiala scored in the second period. However, Thomas Harley would quickly respond by reacting to tie the game again. It seems like the Stars are beginning to respond quickly when an opponent scores a goal. I know it wasn't the case in the first period tonight, but it's something that's developing in the second half of the season. I hope the Stars respond quickly like they have in the second half of the season.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Recap: 1. Would someone take Dumba please?

I don't think Matt Dumba will play his second season on his contract. Either the Stars will get a cheap defenseman for him, or they will buy him out in the offseason. Dumba literally watched his assignment go towards the net and get a free goal since Oettinger was out of position. While it was concerning that Oettinger didn't get on the puck, watching Dumba catch up to his man was terrible. The Stars might need to make one more trade to shore up the defense after the Four Nations Faceoff.

Just how coach drew it up ✏️ pic.twitter.com/7BdcpOJwF2 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 8, 2025

