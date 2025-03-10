Physically Exhausting Stretch of Games: Mar 3-9 AHL Report

Going into this week, Texas had already played four games in 6 days (Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday) and was now off to play three games in 5 days (Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday), totalling seven games in two weeks. Typically, AHL clubs like Texas have played between 2-3 games per week, but getting seven games in 13 days, including the final three on the road, is a step up from 4 games in 14 days in previous months. Because of this, we can infer that there may be fatigue, which sometimes showed during the weekend contests.

In Wednesday’s game against Milwaukee, Texas came out strong, out-shooting Milwaukee 27-15 through two periods, and up 3-1 with goals from Chase Wheatcroft, Matej Blumel, and Justin Hryckowian. However, Milwaukee fought back in the third period with two goals in the final 10 minutes to force overtime. Neither team scored in the extra frame, which forced a shootout. Texas had won 2 of 2 shootouts going into this game, and a goal from Cameron Hughes secured the victory and the extra point in the standings for Texas.

In Saturday’s game against Rockford, Texas continued their offensive determination by out-shooting Rockford 25-16 in the first two periods, but was ultimately down 3-2 going into the third, despite two goals from Emilio Pettersen (who has been underwhelming over the last few months in a checking role). Texas’s comeback attempt was short, with multiple penalties taken in the final 10 minutes of the game, preventing any momentum to find the tying goal. Rockford eventually scored an empty-net goal in 5-on-5 hockey (Texas had been short-handed), leaving Texas with 2 of 4 standings points this week.

In Sunday’s game against Chicago, Texas got ‘goalied.' Former Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Spencer Martin stopped 28 of 28 Texas shots and earned first star of the game in a 4-0 shutout victory. The game felt like past experiences against fringe-NHL goalies like Jack Campbell making the difference in some games this season. Even above-average AHL players can sometimes get foiled by the AHL’s best goalies. Texas finished the weekend scoreless in their final 4.5 periods, which is not ideal.

Player of the week: Emilio Pettersen

Week Stats:

GP G A P 3 2 1 3

Season Stats:

GP G A P 52 6 17 23

Overall, Texas's results were not there this week, but the team still showed some of its offensive identity despite the lack of execution. Matej Blumel had zero goals on 17 shots in 3 games this week, and Antonio Stranges had zero goals on 13 shots.

Hypothetically, if two of those 30 shots go in compared to zero, Texas competes in that Rockford game and potentially finishes this week with a better record.

It was not for a lack of trying this week, but losing to Rockford and Chicago (two teams lower in the standings but in the same division) hurts Texas. Each game against division rivals becomes a 4-point swing as we continue toward the end of the regular season.

Fortunately, Texas gets time to reset and head home for five days before a two-game set against Cleveland. The identity of the Texas Stars will show itself on Friday, whether it be sluggish or determined and eager to bounce back from a poor end to this road trip.

Texas has 18 games remaining in the regular season.

