AI File Corrupted: Stars postseason run ends against Oilers
By Brian Sweet
I know the entire Dallas Stars fanbase is hurting right now, including myself. It feels like when Yoda felt the disturbance in the force when Order 66 commenced. The Star's best shot of winning the Stanley Cup in seasons ended last night. The Dallas Stars lost to the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 and were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Last year's exit in the Western Conference Finals was understandable due to the injuries. However, this season's exit hurts even worse after what the Stars accomplished during the regular season.
There are several players that fans wished could have lifted the Stanley Cup on this Stars' team. Joe Pavelski is one of those players that fans wished could go out on top hoisting the Cup above his head. While his status is uncertain for next season, it feels like he played his final NHL game in Edmonton last night. It's just one of the many cruelties that hockey brings to its fans. Here are the three takeaways from the Star's final game last night.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 3. Special teams haunt Dallas
The Stars can't escape power play or penalty-kill blunders in the Western Conference Finals. The Stars failed to score on the extra man advantage for a second straight game. They also gave up two power-play goals for a second straight game. I don't know if the Stars would have won if the Oilers hadn't scored on one of their power play attempts last night. Fans will remember for years how special teams took down one of the most complete teams in the Western Conference.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 2. Offense woes
The Stars outshot the Oilers 35-10 and only scored one goal, which led to their downfall last night. You must give props to Stuart Skinner for standing on his head in game six. The only thing I wish is that the Stars had better-quality shots earlier in the game. It felt like the Stars were deflated after the second power-play goal Edmonton scored in the second period. Good teams must find ways to score goals when the opposition breathes down your neck. The Stars didn't do that last night except for Mason Marchment's goal.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 1. Ran out of gas
Over the last three games, you could tell that the Stars were running on fumes. Those first two series against the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche did a total on them. The Oilers used that to finish off the Stars last night. There will be times in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when you have to find extra energy to win the series, and the Stars didn't find any. It will be an intriguing offseason for the Stars as they prepare for the 2024-25 regular season.