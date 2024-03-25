Benneguin Scoring Powers Activate: Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin lead Stars past Coyotes
Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn's scoring abilities have been revived over the last two weeks. They have found the scoresheet any way that they could. That was the case tonight as both scored in the 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win over Arizona.
By Brian Sweet
Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin have been playing like they aren't ready to hand the team over to Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven. What Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn have done the last couple of weeks is a total flashback to their earlier years in the NHL. Benn and Seguin found the scoresheet tonight in the 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes. The win moves the Stars into a tie with the Colorado Avalanche at the top of the Central Division. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's victory over the Coyotes.
Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes Recap: 3. Power Play Outage
I felt like tonight's Stars' power play was brought to you by Oncor Energy tonight. The Stars went 0-4 on the power play tonight against the Coyotes. That's unacceptable for a team that could be in the playoffs in a couple of weeks. The Stars must take advantage of extra-man opportunities to put the game away. The last thing the Stars needed to do was give the Coyotes life going into the final frame. Luckily, the Stars were bailed out by Seguin and Benn's goals.
Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes Recap: 2. Otter in the zone
Jake Oettinger played fantastic tonight against the Coyotes. He does need to talk to the defense for leaving Clayton Keller open after the game tonight. Based on how he played tonight, he should have gotten a shutout. I'm sure Oettinger will get the night off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night for his performance over the last couple of games. This is the Jake Oettinger that the Stars need when the playoffs arrive in mid-April.
Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes Recap: 1. Benneguin 2.0
I think the Dallas Stars finally got the rust off Benn and Seguin recently. Seguin has been playing phenomenally with Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment this season. Who thought Duchene was the missing piece to unlock Seguin's goal-scoring again? You can say the same thing with Jamie Benn because Stankoven has turned him into a monster after being called up from the AHL. They could be difference-makers in the playoffs this season. Let's see if both of them continue to score against the Sharks on Tuesday night.