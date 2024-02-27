Birthday Crashers: Islanders ruin Stankoven's 21st birthday with a 3-2 win over Stars
By Brian Sweet
It sounded like the Dallas Stars almost had to buy a new roof after the excitement Logan Stankoven brought to the American Airlines Center last night. Stankoven recorded his first career NHL goal and an assist in his first home game. However, the Islanders beat the Stars 3-2 in OT to ruin the birthday festivities. That second goal the Stars gave up to the Islanders will haunt them. Here are the three takeaways from the loss against the Islanders.
Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Recap: 3. The fans got their money's worth tonight
The fans who attended the game tonight at the American Airlines Center got their money's worth tonight. There were tons of milestones that happened at the game tonight. Matt Duchene picked up his 800th point on a power-play goal. You also can't forget the man of the hour. Stankoven picked up his first career NHL goal and assist tonight in front of the home crowd. Even though the Stars lost in OT, the fans got a show from Duchene and Stankoven.
Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Recap: 2. Scott Wedgewood has to play tighter
The two goals that the New York Islanders scored tonight were goals that Scott Wedgewood would like back. The second goal was a terrible deflection off his pad right to Kyle MacLean that the defensemen didn't see. After the second goal, Wedgewood was on his game for the remainder of the night. Jake Oettinger can't play all 21 games to end the season. They have to keep the same schedule that they have done, so Oettinger is well-rested for the playoffs.
Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Recap: 1. Stankoven's first NHL points
Logan Stankoven celebrated his 21st birthday the right way tonight, picking up his first NHL career goal and assist. Stankoven assisted on Matt Duchene's 800th point, picking up the secondary assist. You would be surprised how loud it got when it was announced he picked up the assist.
The roof on the AAC almost crumbled when he scored his first NHL goal. Stankoven shouldn't be sent down when Tyler Seguin is healthy. The Stars must trade Dellandrea or Dadonov at the trade deadline to make room for him. He could be the missing piece the Stars need in the playoffs this year. Those are the first of many points he will record in a victory green sweater.