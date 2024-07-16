Brendan Morrow and Jim Lites inducted into the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame
By Brian Sweet
Yesterday probably felt great for two contributors to the Stars' organization. It was announced that Jim Lites and Brendan Morrow were introduced into the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame. Both played a pivotal role in how the organization produced on the ice and for the community. Brendan Morrow was a ferocious captain who stood up for his teammates. Jim Lites played a pivotal role in the front office in creating our hockey landscape in the metroplex today. Let's go down memory lane as we look back at why both people are enshrined in the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame.
Brendan Morrow
Brendan Morrow was everything you could ask for in a captain. He was named the captain in 2004 taking over for Mike Modano. He was a fighter and was known for fighting the Vancouver Canucks on one leg. He is known for his fourth OT game-winning goal against the San Jose Sharks. That game showcased what a leader he was in the locker room for the team and the community. Dallas was ranked sixth in winning percentage during Morrow's tenure. He recorded 528 points in 835 games with the Stars.
Jim Lites
Jim Lites was behind in bringing the Stars to the Lone Star State with Norm Green. Once the Stars officially moved down here, he hit the road trying to get Texans to attend hockey games. He also helped by building the rinks around the metroplex. He was a part of the team that helped develop Victory Park into the business hub that it is today. He's also played a role in developing Victory Plus, the new streaming service the Stars will have later this fall.
Both guys deserve to be inducted into the Stars Hall of Fame next season. If both didn't make significant contributions, the Stars wouldn't be in the position they are right now. No date is set for the induction ceremony, but my guess is sometime in the middle of February. Blackout Dallas will update you more on when the Stars announce the weekend when the celebration will happen. For now, let's get ready for more Texas Hockey on the horizon later this fall.