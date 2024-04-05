Dallas Mavrik: Bourque recalled by the Dallas Stars this morning
Stars fans who thought they had to wait until next season to see Mavrik Bourque in Dallas don't have to anymore. The Stars recalled their second-best prospect, Mavirk Bourque, to the NHL today. Here's what to expect of the young gun at the NHL level.
By Brian Sweet
Stars Fans have been asking all season long whether Dallas Stars prospect Mavrik Bourque would play at the NHL level this season. Logan Stankoven and Bourque have been destroying the AHL, as they were the first and second-best players in the league. Any NHL franchise would love to be in the situation the Stars have had this season. Stars fans don't have to wait any longer this season because, this morning, the Stars recalled Mavrik Bourque from the AHL. Here is what the call-up means with the playoffs right around the corner.
Mavrik Bourque Recall: How did Mavrik Bourque do in the AHL?
It shouldn't be any surprise that Bourque dominated the AHL after Logan Stankoven was sent up to Dallas. Bourque remains at the top of the AHL with 26 goals and 46 assists. He is just like Stankoven, very fast and deadly on the ice. He has that hockey IQ that makes him a player opposing teams must defend, or they will get burned. With the Texas Stars likely not making the playoffs this season, this is the perfect time to bring him up and see what he's learned in Cedar Park.
Mavrik Bourque Recall: What line is Mavrik Bourque playing on?
Bourque will play with Jamie Benn and Logan Stankoven. It makes sense to pair him with an NHL veteran who can coach him as the game progresses instead of the coaching staff. Wyatt Johnston is more than likely playing with Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene. This will allow Tyler Seguin to rest before the NHL playoffs begin. I also wouldn't be surprised to see some experimenting by Pete DeBoer putting Bourque on the fourth line. That would give the bottom line a bonafide goal-scorer for the playoffs.
Mavrik Bourque Recall: Why the sudden call up today?
I don't think it has anything to do with injuries with any players on the roster. Usually, around this time, playoff teams like to bring their top prospects up and give them NHL minutes. This promotion rewards Bourque for his hard work this season down in Cedar Park. It also allows DeBoer a couple of games to see whether the Stars need to re-sign any of the veterans next season. Players like Craig Smith and Sam Steel might be out of a roster spot based on how Bourque does in these upcoming games.
Mavrik Bourque Recall: Conclusion
Bourque 100% deserves the promotion to the NHL for all that he's accomplished at the AHL level this season. Fans attending any remaining home games might be in for a treat seeing Johnston, Bourque, and Stankoven on the ice. This will be a fun time to watch and see the future of Texas Hockey play some meaningful minutes before the playoffs begin this year. Hopefully, Seguin can recover for the playoffs and contribute on the ice in the first round. What a time to be alive if you are a Stars fan.