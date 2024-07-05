Blackout Dallas
Dallas Stars and Bally Sports have decided to part ways

Dallas Stars fans will have a new way to watch hockey games in the fall with the news that just broke. Bally Sports will no longer have the Stars on their network. Find out what it means for Stars fans and what could be on the horizon for hockey fans.

By Brian Sweet

Jan 5, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Ballys Sports network logo and basketballs before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Some Stars fans were probably rejoicing in their living rooms when the news broke yesterday that the Stars are leaving Bally Sports. With how Bally Sports has modeled their business the last couple of seasons, some fans have been left in the dark without any hockey. For the rest of the fanbase, it's been easy to watch the Stars when they play. It seems like that will all change next season, with the Stars scrambling to get something easy to access for fans across the USA.

This divorce seemed inevitable with how the Texas Rangers will move on from Bally Sports after the current season. With all the streaming options available right now online, everyone seems to be watching TV this way. The Stars will be the second hockey team to break up with Bally Sports. The Florida Panthers were the first team to do so. This could mean several paths for the Stars right now. Here are some options the Stars could go after the news yesterday.

According to Sportico, the Stars are looking at a TV deal and a streaming package for fans without cable. The Las Vegas Golden Knights did this last season with KnightTime+, and their fanbase loved the streaming option. The Stars will probably create a similar model that will exclude nationally televised games on NBC, TNT, or ESPN. I know people who aren't technology savvy will have a fit with this route, but times have changed since the analog box back in the day. People are on their computers, tablets, and smartphones all the time.

There isn't much more on the subject now, but Blackout Dallas will update you when we hear the plans for accessing Dallas Stars hockey next season. Hopefully, the Stars hire all the fan favorites so it doesn't feel like a new makeover for watching hockey next season. If you're a Dallas Sports fan, be prepared for changes to watching sports in the DFW Metroplex. It will be interesting to see how people love the new way, but it's for the better with all the issues Bally Sports has caused.

