Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche face off in a heavyweight divisional tilt
The Dallas Stars don't get a day off on Tuesday as they travel west to take on the divisional foe, The Colorado Avalanche. When these two teams face off against each other, all bets are off. It's one of the best rivalries in hockey, and another chapter gets written tonight. Here are the three keys of the game against the Avalanche.
By Brian Sweet
Logan Stankoven will get his first taste of a Dallas Stars rivalry game tonight as they take on the Colorado Avalanche. With both teams near the top of the Central Division, you can expect fireworks to fly between both hockey teams tonight.
On Monday morning, it was announced that Valeri Nichushkin was cleared by the NHLPA Player Assistance Program to return to hockey. He can resume practice with the Avalanche and possibly play tonight. He can return to the team and will more than likely play tonight. Here are the three keys of the game against the Avalanche tonight for the Stars.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 3. Shut out the crowd and focus
The Stars better drink a good amount of Red Bull before tonight's matchup against the Avalanche. The Avalanche will be well-rested after a couple of days of not playing hockey and will come out swinging at the Stars in the first period. The best thing that the Stars can do is shut out the crowd and try to get through the first period. If the Stars lead after the first period, that's a big win. If the Stars can weather through the first period and not trail by a bunch, they have a good shot at winning tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 2. Shut down Nathan MacKinnon
The biggest threat on the ice tonight for the Stars is Nathan MacKinnon. He's having one of his best seasons, and his stats can back that up. He has 34 goals and 62 assists going into tonight's matchup against the Stars. The Stars must help Jake Oettinger by preventing MacKinnon from touching the puck in the Stars' zone. MacKinnon is the equivalent of a Great White Shark and could be a difference-maker for the Avalanche tonight. If the Stars can shut down MacKinnon, the Stars should be able to beat Colorado.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 1. Stankoven navigating his first rivalry game
Since Tyler Seguin is still out with that lower-body injury, Stankoven will get his first taste of a divisional rivalry game in the NHL. It will be interesting to see how the Avalanche try to shut down Stankoven from scoring tonight. The Avalanche are a physical bunch and love to throw their bodies into their opponents. If Stankoven can focus and help the Stars by scoring a couple of goals tonight, the Stars should beat the Avalanche tonight.