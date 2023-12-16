Dallas Stars beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 after losing Jake Oettinger in the first period
By Brian Sweet
Fans at the American Airlines Center were silent as starting goaltender Jake Oettinger left the ice in the first period with a lower-body injury. However, the Stars decided to win that game for Oettinger as they fought back in the third period to get the 5-4 win over the Ottawa Senators last night. Even though the Stars got the win last night, the defensive issues for the Stars were a massive eyesore. Let's take a look at the three takeaways from last night's game against the Senators.
Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Recap: 3. Defense looked atrocious
The Stars' defense was inexcusable tonight even though we won the game. There were so many bad decisions by the defensemen, even Miro Heiskanen that led to goals by the Senators. There needs to be a shakeup with the defensive coach if these mistakes continue. With Oettinger's injury, the Stars can't afford to make those defensive mistakes and miscues. They need to have to help out Wedgewood to keep our spot near the top of the Central Division.
Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Recap: 2. Stars fought back instead of mope
The Stars could have just taken the night off after Oettinger got injured and left the game. I was worried they were going to do the same thing as they did in the playoffs when Joe Pavelski got hurt. However, they fought back and found a way to win the game despite the injury. That is what the team needs to do whenever one of the players gets hurt, go get the win for them. Pete DeBoer seemed happy with the way they fought back with the win last night.
Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Recap: 1. Jake Oettinger's injury
Let's talk about the elephant in the room tonight and that was Oettinger's injury. The Stars classified it as a lower-body injury during the game and he wouldn't return to action. With the Stars traveling to St. Louis to take on the Blues later tonight, the Texas Stars will more than likely send Matt Murray or Remi Poirier to back Wedgewood up. Oettinger will remain in Dallas for further testing as fans await to find out how long he will be out for. All the Stars can do is focus on the task at hand and steal two points on the road.