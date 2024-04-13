Dallas Stars clinch the Central Division crown after sinking the Kraken 3-1
The Dallas Stars finally completed their mission after retreating against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. The Stars clinch the Central Division title after beating the Seattle Kraken 3-1. Here are the three takeaways from the win this afternoon.
By Brian Sweet
That Y next to Dallas Stars on their Twitter profile is a sight Stars fans have been waiting for years. While clinching the division is awesome, lifting the Stanley Cup is even better. The Stars completed the first step towards the playoffs this afternoon. They clinch the Central Division crown after beating the Seattle Kraken 3-1. It would have been nice to give Jake Oettinger a shutout, but the Kraken scored a goal in the third period. It is what it is, but at least the Stars had a two goal cushion entering the third period.
I guess we saw what Pete DeBoer was talking about with Nils Lundkvist after that goal by the Kraken. Nils froze, and the Kraken got the puck to Kailer Yamamoto for the deflection goal. After watching Lundkvist get little playing time in these last couple of games, I wouldn't expect to see him back next season after his contract expires after the season. He deserves a team that is willing to give him an ample amount of playing time next season. He's shown he can be an asset on the ice in previous games with the Stars.
With one more game remaining against the St. Louis Blues, you'll see the Stars do one of two things on Wednesday. If the Edmonton Oilers can win tonight against the Vancouver Canucks, Scott Wedgewood will be in goal. If that doesn't happen, the Stars will probably have Jake Oettinger in goal to clinch the Western Conference title. They probably won't win the Presidents' Trophy because the New York Rangers should blow the Ottawa Senators out of the water on Monday night. Here are the three takeaways from the game this afternoon against the Kraken.
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken: 3. Buzzer-beater goals are the best
The Seattle Kraken almost had all the momentum after the first period until Craig Smith tipped in the goal. That instantly took all the momentum the Kraken built for the second period away. The Stars were buzzing in the second period, and Jason Robertson scored a power-play goal in the final minutes before the second intermission. That goal in the first period was a key that ignited the Stars' offense this afternoon.
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken: 2. Miro Heiskanen masterclass
Miro Heiskanen had one of his masterclasses this afternoon against the Kraken. His defense was another key to the Stars beating the Kraken. His poke-checking ability and keeping the puck from finding the back of the net led to the Krakens' offense stalling. This is the Miro that the Stars need as they begin the playoffs shortly. Hopefully, he doesn't get injured against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night. The wrap-around goal by Heiskanen in the third period was like a cherry on top of his performance this afternoon.
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken: 1. Playing the entire 60 minutes
The Stars had to play the entire 60 minutes to get the win this afternoon, and they did that. It took the Stars a couple of minutes to find their rhythm in the first period, but they won the game after 60 minutes. With one more game remaining on the schedule, beating the Blues would be ideal for the Stars. It would help them get ready for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Stay tuned to Blackout Dallas's social media pages tonight to see if they win the Western Conference.