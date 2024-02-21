Dallas Stars could set a precedent if they aren't on Bally Sports next season
With every sports streaming channel trying to get money from viewers, people are looking for free ways to watch sports. It was announced today that the Dallas Stars are looking into a way for fans to watch hockey next season without breaking the bank. Here's more on the news announced today.
By Brian Sweet
It's terrible having to pay extreme prices to stream sports these days. Bally Sports is having the worst time out of them all this season with all the issues with their network. There's a possibility that the Stars might not be on Bally Sports in the fall, leaving the Dallas Stars scrambling to find a way to stream games without breaking the bank. With what was announced on social media today, the Stars could set a standard with streaming sports in the future. Here is the latest on the news on social media this afternoon.
Dallas Stars Senior Staff Writer Mike Heika announced this afternoon that the Stars are working on a way to stream games for free next season. You would need a device that streams games to watch Stars hockey, no credit card, and no subscription. This would completely shatter the streaming market if the Stars can find a way to pull this off. The Vegas Golden Knights have a streaming package where you can watch 69 hockey games for $70 a season.
I think the Stars would set a precedent across the sports world in streaming sports. Other teams across sports would start trying to figure out ways to broadcast games for free. NHL Center Ice and NBA League Pass could be a thing of the past if teams started doing this. I'm excited to see how this progresses and if the Stars can pull it off for their fanbase.
I understand if the Stars have to charge a little fee for this service. Not everything can be free, and you must pay for services. However, it would be funny to see an out-of-market hockey team like the Dallas Stars topple sports streaming giants with free streaming. It would change the sports streaming market and allow hockey to grow in the DFW Metroplex. This idea seems like a win-win situation for Stars fans and taking down overpriced sports streaming.