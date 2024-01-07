Dallas Stars couldn't contain the Nashville Predators in the 4-3 loss last night

The Dallas Stars received a huge opportunity to get within striking distance of the Central Division lead yesterday afternoon. With the Colorado Avalanche losing 8-4 to the Florida Panthers, the Stars needed to win against the Nashville Predators last night. Unfortunately, Miro Heiskanen's injury is the Achilles' heel of this team in the 4-3 loss to the Predators. Here are the three takeaways from last night's loss against Nashville.