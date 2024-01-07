Dallas Stars couldn't contain the Nashville Predators in the 4-3 loss last night
The Dallas Stars received a huge opportunity to get within striking distance of the Central Division lead yesterday afternoon. With the Colorado Avalanche losing 8-4 to the Florida Panthers, the Stars needed to win against the Nashville Predators last night. Unfortunately, Miro Heiskanen's injury is the Achilles' heel of this team in the 4-3 loss to the Predators. Here are the three takeaways from last night's loss against Nashville.
By Brian Sweet
After Colorado lost 8-4 to the Florida Panthers yesterday afternoon, do you think the Stars would have been extra motivated to win last night? Unfortunately, the Stars couldn't contain the Nashville Predators in the 4-3 loss. I hope Jim Nill was front and center to see that terrible defense he put together. It shows you how much Miro Heiskanen is a factor on the ice. Here are the three takeaways from last night's loss to the Nashville Predators.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 3. Overturned goal was a factor
Sam Steel's goal that was overturned due to it being offside stung a bit after the final horn sounded. Ryan Suter's pass to Steel was pretty, and it would have been added to his career highlight reel. Unfortunately, it was ruled offside after the challenge from the Predators. The Stars would have been heading to overtime last night if that goal counted. The Stars can't be wondering "what if" right now as they have to figure out how to fix their glaring issue on defense.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 2. Heiskanen's absence was noticeable
Miro has so much leverage if he wants a raise in his contract. All he has to do is show the highlights from last night's game against the Predators. The highlight reel will show how much Jani Hakanpaa needs to be traded at the trade deadline. Even though he finished with a -2 last night, he was on the ice for most of the goals scored by the Predators. I'm sure Jake Oettinger can't wait until Lian Bichsel is clearing out opponents in front of him next season.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 1. There needs to be a big shakeup
The Stars need a spark to get the team going again, and it needs to happen soon. Nill needs to call up Mavrik Bourque when they have enough cap space or a trade needs to happen. With Heiskanen out for the rest of the month, they need something to spark the team again. Jake Oettinger returning soon is not going to be enough. If Nill can pull off one of those highway robbery trades for a defenseman, now would be the time to do it.