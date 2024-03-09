Dallas Stars get into a strategic chess match against the Los Angeles Kings tonight
The Dallas Stars don't get any rest after last night's win over the Anaheim Ducks. They are back at it tonight in the City of Angels against the Los Angeles Kings. Scott Wedgewood will go up against a Kings team trying to keep their playoff hopes alive. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Kings.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars don't get a break from the action tonight as they take on the Los Angeles Kings. The Stars took control of the game in the first period against the Anaheim Ducks and didn't look back.
Dallas Stars Head Coach Pete DeBoer must have laid into the team after the two subpar games against the San Jose Sharks. Let's hope they can continue the win streak tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Kings.
Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 3. Dictate the control of the game
The Stars must do what they did last night against the Anaheim Ducks by controlling the tempo from start to finish. It was a textbook game for the Stars, as the Ducks were defeated early on. It's what the Stars should have been doing last month against the Eastern Conference teams. Even Jake Oettinger looked like the goaltender the Stars need for the playoffs. If the Stars can control the tempo tonight against the Kings, the Stars should receive another two points on the road.
Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 2. Shut down Trevor Moore
The Dallas Stars need to shut down Trevor Moore tonight to beat the Kings. Moore has 24 goals and 19 assists going into tonight's matchup with the Stars. With Oettinger playing last night in Anaheim, Scott Wedgewood will get the start tonight in Los Angeles. The Stars cannot allow Moore to skate around the net with the puck. He is a crafty hockey player who can score and set up his linemates. If the Stars can shut down Moore tonight, the Stars should beat the Kings on the road.
Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 1. Everybody pitch in
The Stars need everyone to contribute on offense tonight. The Stars had six different goal-scorers against the Ducks last night. That is what the Stars need to beat the Kings tonight. The Stars can't rely on Wyatt Johnston or Logan Stankoven to carry the team as they did against San Jose earlier this week. It needs to be a team effort where multiple lines are scoring. If the Stars have more than one line score against the Kings tonight, they should finish the road trip undefeated.