Dallas Stars get ready for a Western Conference Playoff rematch against the Seattle Kraken
After stealing a point on the road in St. Louis Saturday night, the Dallas Stars return home to the American Airlines Center. They will take on the Seattle Kraken tonight in the first game since game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals. We all remember Wyatt Johnston's heroics from Game 7. The Kraken are looking for revenge and look to take advantage of the Stars with Jake Oettinger out.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars return to the American Airlines Center tonight as they take on the Seattle Kraken in a Western Conference Semifinal rematch. The Kraken remember the last time they were at the American Airlines Center when they were eliminated from the playoffs. They look to get revenge with one key player on the Stars out, Jake Oettinger. The Stars have to be ready tonight for a team that wants to put that Game 7 memory behind them. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Kraken.
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 3. Let the puck fly
Now I will have to admit, the passing on Mason Marchment's "slam dunk" goal was pretty good. However, I want to see the Stars just rip the puck at the net and put pressure on the Kraken defensively. The Stars need to get bodies in front of the net and just jam the puck in, even on the power play. If the Stars can't get agressive on offense tonight, they might be in for a long game.
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 2. Stop Jared McCann and Oliver Bjorkstrand
There are two players that the Stars need to keep an eye on when they are on the ice, Jared McCann and Oliver Bjorkstrand. Jared McCann currently leads the Kraken with 14 goals this season and Bjorkstrand has 10 goals. Both players were members of last year's Kraken team and can do some pretty significant damage on the ice. The Stars cannot afford to let either player be unguarded or it could be a long night for the Stars.
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 1. Get ready for the storm
Tonight is summed up by one of the lines in my favorite songs by Atreyu, "Oh no! Oh no! I watch the clouds roll in." That dreaded storm is rolling into the American Airlines Center looking for revenge and the Stars can't go through the motions after the opening puck drop. Most of the players from last year's Kraken team want revenge and plan to get it tonight. I want to see the Stars come out of the gate and crush the Kraken before they can do damage.