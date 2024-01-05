Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger was selected to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game
By Brian Sweet
There was some good news before disaster struck last night against the Colorado Avalanche. Dallas Stars Goaltender Jake Oettinger was named to the 2024 NHL All-Star game. Oettinger finally gets the well-deserved honor after being snubbed from the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. Although he's hurt right now, he will be 100% better by the time the All-Star game rolls around. Let's look at Oettinger's stats this season and how you can still send your favorite Stars player to the game.
Jake Oettinger All-Star Game Nomination: Stats so far this season
Oettinger has had some okay stats this season despite the injury. He has an 11-7-2 record and a .901 save percentage during the 2023-24 season. His save percentage is a tad lower compared to last season because he might have been playing through an injury this year. There is still a lot of season left for him to try and raise his stats back to where they were last year. He will be well-rested by the time he returns from the injury.
Jake Oettinger All-Star Game Nomination: Ways that you can send other players to the All-Star Game
The 32 players that were announced last night were selected by the league. You still have plenty of time to send your other favorite Stars' players to the All-Star game. The first way to vote for more Stars' players is to go to NHL.com/vote. You can also download the NHL App to your Android or Apple iPhone. They have a pretty easy ballot that you fill out to submit your vote. The last way to vote is using Twitter like the Dallas Stars did below.
Jake Oettinger All-Star Game Nomination: Final Thoughts
When I saw that Oettinger was selected last night, I was shocked. Even though he's had a decent season despite the injury, I had the league selecting Matt Duchene. I'm still happy that Oettinger got picked for his first All-Star Game. He's going to be a great representative for the franchise there. I was just a bit shocked, considering his injury. You can send more Stars players if you use the voting methods above. Let's send a couple more to represent the Stars up in Toronto.