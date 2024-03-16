Dallas Stars honor one of the greats while taking on the Los Angeles Kings tonight
The Dallas Stars honor Mike Modano tonight by unveiling his statue on Victory Plaza while hosting the Los Angeles Kings. Now in third place in the Central Division, the Stars must break their two-game losing streak at home. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Kings
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars look to snap their two-game losing streak tonight against the Los Angeles Kings. They will also be honoring one of the best players in franchise history before the game. The Stars will unveil Mike Modano's statue, which is right across from Dirk Nowitzki's Victory Plaza. The Stars can't afford to disappoint a former player who has done so much to develop the game of hockey in the DFW Metroplex. Here are the three keys of the game against the Kings tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 3. Play the full 60 minutes
The Stars can't afford to play only 20 minutes of hockey tonight. With the Stars in third place in the Central Division, they could be on the verge of being a wildcard team in the first round of the playoffs. The Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators are surging and could steal a playoff spot from the Stars. The Stars must play a 60-minute hockey game tonight against the Kings because the Stars can't lose to a team like the Kings. Tonight is a must-win game for the Stars to remain in the race for the Central Division.
Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 2. Shut down Trevor Moore
If the Stars want to honor Modano with a win tonight, they must shut down Trevor Moore. He has 24 goals and 20 assists going into tonight's game at the American Airlines Center against the Stars. They can't allow Moore to park it in front of the net and tap in rebounds for goals tonight. They also can't allow him to skate around Scott Wedgewood and set up his teammates for goals. If the Stars can shut down Trevor Moore tonight, they should get back into contention for the Central Division.
Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 1. Score the puck
The Stars must break out of their recent goal-scoring struggles tonight. I don't know what it is, but they can't score late in games recently. It's contributed to their two-game losing streak that needs to end tonight. The Stars must get in front of the net and stuff pucks into the back of the net. If the Stars break their recent struggles of scoring late goals, they should come away with two points against the Kings.