Dallas Stars kick off a four-game road trip in the desert against the Arizona Coyotes

The Dallas Stars kick off their four-game road trip in the desert tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. The Stars must win to keep pace in the Central Division standings. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Coyotes.
The Dallas Stars hit the road for a four-game road trip starting tonight in Arizona. They will take on the Arizona Coyotes at Arizona State University. It was awesome seeing Jamie Benn score a couple of goals in the win against the Penguins on Friday night. Hopefully, he can add more in the first period against the Coyotes.
The one thing I want the Stars to do tonight is put them to bed in the first period. Let's not wait until the second period to begin the route like last time. Here are the three keys of the game against the Coyotes tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes: 3. Win the first period
The Stars must win the first period tonight against the Coyotes. In the last game at the American Airlines Center, Connor Ingram was right at home. It wasn't until the second period when the Stars scored three goals and would eventually win 5-2. The Stars can't show any weakness against a team not in the playoffs. The game should be over by the midpoint of the second period tonight. If the Stars can take care of business early tonight against the Coyotes, they should start their road trip with two points.
Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes: 2. Shut down Clayton Keller
The Stars must shut down Clayton Keller tonight if they want a chance at being the Coyotes on the road. Keller was the first goal-scorer against the Stars in the last matchup in the first period. He has 29 goals and 32 assists going into tonight's game. Keller is one of those players who can score and set up his linemates for success. He is a player I wouldn't want skating around Scott Wedgewood tonight. If the Stars can shut Keller down for doing damage, they should win tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes: 1. Give Wedgewood a start tonight
The Stars must start Wedgewood tonight against the Coyotes. This is a matchup where you can give Jake Oettinger the night off so he's ready for the second game of the road trip. I'm sure Wedgewood would like a chance of earning a shutout in his first start since welcoming Scarlett into the world. He needs to be ready for the playoffs in case Oettinger has an off night or gets injured. If the Stars can get a quality start from Wedgewood tonight, the Stars should get the win over the Coyotes.