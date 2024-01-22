Dallas Stars let the win slip right through their hands in OT against the Islanders
It took a while for the Stars to get going against the New York Islanders. Jason Robertson scored a goal in the second period and seemed to spark the team. However, the Stars would lose 3-2 in OT tonight. Here are the three takeaways from the OT loss tonight against the Islanders.
By Brian Sweet
Have you ever gone fishing with a relative, and the fish slipped right through your hands? That happened to the Dallas Stars in the third period against the New York Islanders. The Stars had a 2-1 lead going into the final period tonight, and the Islanders tied the game. The Islanders would take the momentum from that goal and win in OT 3-2. Scott Wedgewood did his best after Oettinger did not start tonight. However, the Stars' offense needed to help him out and win the game. Here are the three takeaways from the OT Loss tonight on Long Island.
Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Recap: 3. Up and down first period
The first period was a period the Stars would like to have back. Scott Wedgewood was fantastic, only giving up one goal despite the grade-A chances the Islanders had. However, the Stars' offense, on the other hand, was hot to begin the game and simmered down as the period went along. Roy was happy to see the Islanders having the lead at the end of the first period. The Stars can't pick and choose which games they want to play.
Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Recap: 2. Robo's goal
Jason Robertson finally found the back of the net for the Stars during the second period. He scored after the third power play expired. He walked into the Islanders' zone and put one past Ilya Sorokin. Nils Lundkvist would find the back of the net shortly after. Nils was shocked after the lamp lit up as he went to ask Pavelski if it went off him. It was awesome to hear the Islanders' fans boo their team after the Stars took the lead in the second period. It would have been better if the Stars could have won the game in OT
Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Recap: 1. Couldn't get two points tonight
With the way the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets are playing now, every win is crucial. The Stars needed the win tonight to keep pace in a Central Division that seems to be getting away from the team. Even though the Stars received a point tonight in OT, they needed the other point to stay within striking distance of first place in the Central Division. All the Stars can do now is rest and get ready to conclude their road trip against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.