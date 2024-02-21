Dallas Stars looked completely lost on the ice in the loss to the New York Rangers
The Dallas Stars got some good news before tonight's matchup with the New York Rangers. Matt Duchene and Miro Heiskanen returned to the lineup after being out against the Boston Bruins. However, fatigue from yesterday showed up early as the Stars gave up an easy goal to the Rangers. The Stars ended up losing 3-1 to the Rangers. Here are the three takeaways from the game tonight.
By Brian Sweet
Fans can gripe all they want on social media about how the Stars didn't play their top prospect, Logan Stankoven. What's concerning is how they can only score on one out of FOUR power-play opportunities. The New York Rangers are on fire in the Eastern Conference right now. The Stars must take advantage of teams like the Rangers when they are down a man if they want to lift the Stanley Cup later this season. Here are the three takeaways from the 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 3. At least Matt Duchene and Miro Heiskanen are back
The good news for the Stars after tonight is that Matt Duchene and Miro Heiskanen are back on the ice. Heiskanen had a good excuse as his wife gave birth to their first kid. Matt Duchene was more than likely held out yesterday as a precaution and looked great on the ice tonight. If Duchene ended up on the LTIR into March with an injury, that would be a massive concern for the Stars. At least the Stars get a day off in Ottawa before taking on the Senators on Thursday night.
Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 2. It wouldn't have hurt to play Stankoven with Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston
I don't know why the front office bothered to call up Stankoven if they knew Duchene was healthy enough to play tonight. If the Stars wanted to, they could have scratched Ty Dellandrea and put Stankoven there. He has chemistry with Benn and Johnston, and Pete DeBoer wouldn't have had to mentor him tonight. Usually, you try and save a player's NHL Debut for home ice. With how stagnant the Stars' offense has been lately, Stankoven might have provided a goal or two and could have won the game for Dallas.
Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 1. Can we get a power play that's not sponsored by Oncor Energy?
The one thing that drives Stars' fans mad right now is the state of their power play. The fact the Stars couldn't score one out of FOUR times with the Rangers down a man is embarrassing. It wasn't long ago when teams around the league started sweating when the Stars went on a power play. Whatever the system the Stars are using right now is not working. They must go back to the drawing board and fix it. Maybe the coaching staff can do that on their day off in Ottawa tomorrow.