Dallas Stars look to clinch the Central Division title against the Seattle Kraken
The Dallas Stars look to take advantage of a second chance this afternoon against the Seattle Kraken. With a win this afternoon, a Central Division championship banner will hang in the AAC next year. Here are the three keys of the game against Seattle.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars have another shot at clinching the Central Division at the American Airlines this afternoon. After the Stars didn't show up against the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night, they have another shot to show the Western Conference why they are the team to beat. They must show up this afternoon so players can rest on Wednesday night against the St. Louis Blues. It would be nice to see some 20+ goal scorers come alive and put this game away early.
Another thing that must happen this afternoon is seeing some players get selfish with the puck. It seemed everyone wanted to be a team player by passing the puck around the ice last night. If the Stars end up trailing against the Kraken, some of the Star's top scorers must be selfish with the puck. If that means Wyatt Johnston or Jamie Benn hogs the puck, so be it. I need to see some players take over the game so the Stars can clinch the division this afternoon.
Before we get to the three keys of the game, the Stars must start fast against the Kraken. There can't be any easing into the game like on Thursday night. To prepare for the playoffs, the Stars must practice taking over the game early in the first period to set the tone. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, getting an early lead against your opponent is crucial if you want to control the tempo of the series. Here are the three keys of the game against the Seattle Kraken this afternoon
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken: 3. Overload the Kraken
As mentioned above, the Stars must start fast against the Kraken. A team must set the game's tone early in the first period to control the game's tempo. The Jets did that against the Stars and were able to come away with the win on Thursday night. To set the tone this afternoon, I hope some of the Stars become selfish with the puck. Matt Duchene or Wyatt could spark the Stars' offense with a goal or two in the first period.
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken: 2. Shut down Jared McCann
The Stars must shut down Jared McCann to beat the Kraken this afternoon. He has 28 goals and 32 assists going into the matchup at the American Airlines Center. They cannot allow him to skate freely in the Stars' zone with the puck to score goals or set up his linemates for goals. McCann is looking to add to his goal total before the end of the season, and the Stars can't allow him to score this afternoon.
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken: 1. Just win the game
I don't care how the Stars win the game this afternoon. Dallas needs to win to wrap the Central Division up. I don't think fans would be mad if they won this game in overtime or a shootout. It's been a while since the Stars have won the division title, and winning it could motivate them for a long playoff run. I don't think the Stars want to enter the playoffs as the Texas Rangers did. If the Stars can focus on winning the game this afternoon, they can celebrate with postgame beers.