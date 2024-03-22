Dallas Stars look to continue win streak against the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight
The Dallas Stars look to continue their two-game winning streak tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins. They will go against one of the longest-playing duos in the league, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Here are the three keys of the game tonight.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars look to kick off their weekend on a good note as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Stars can't afford to get all high and mighty after beating the Coyotes on Wednesday night. They need Tyler Seguin to have another game like he did on Wednesday night to have a shot against the Penguins. Even though the Penguins have a long shot of receiving a wild card spot this season, they look to ruin the Star's chances of winning the Central Division. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Penguins.
Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: 3. Don't wait until the second period to score
The Stars can't do what they did against the Coyotes on Wednesday night. Waiting until the second period to score a goal against the Penguins is a disaster waiting to happen. The Penguins will not wait for the Stars to make the first move tonight. They want to create chaos at the top of the Central Division standings. Logan Stankoven must score his regularly scheduled first-period goal tonight to jump-start the offense. If the Stars can get that early lead tonight, the Stars should beat the Penguins on home ice tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: 2. Shut down Sidney Crosby
It should be no surprise who the Stars must shut down tonight, Sidney Crosby. Crosby is having a good season this year, recording 33 goals and 36 assists going into tonight's matchup against the Stars. Crosby is a constant source of offense for the Penguins, even though he's up there in age. Chris Tanev must be on his game tonight by blocking Crosby's shots at Jake Oettinger. If the Stars can shut down Crosby tonight, they should win another two points before hitting the road.
Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: 1. Unleash the inner Otter
Oettinger needs to get out of his funk tonight against the Penguins. With Scott Wedgewood still on cloud nine after welcoming his daughter into the world, Oettinger should get the start tonight. Oettinger allowed two soft goals against the Coyotes. While the first goal was Thomas Harley's fault, it was a goal he could have stopped. He needs to channel his inner otter and get ready for the playoffs around the corner. If Oettinger looks like the goalie he is in the playoffs, the Stars should beat the Penguins tonight.