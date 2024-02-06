Dallas Stars look to dull the Sabres up in Buffalo coming out of the All-Star break
The Dallas Stars are back from the All-Star Break and are ready to win the Central Division. It all starts back up tonight against the Buffalo Sabres on the road. With the team except Jake Oettinger off last week, it might take a period or two to get the offense going tonight for the Stars. Here are the three keys of the game tonight for the Stars against the Sabres.
By Brian Sweet
Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Preview: 3. Be relentless out of the gate
The Stars must come out of the gate strong and take the Sabres out of the game early. They must dull the Sabres in the first period and take them out of the game. They should be so dull that Doug Marcaida from Forged in Fire says, "It will not kill." If the Stars can come out of the game strong tonight against the Sabres by setting the tone, they should steal two points on the road.
Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Preview: 2. Shut down JJ Peterka
The Stars' defense has one job tonight, and it's shutting down JJ Peterka. Peterka has 18 goals and 16 assists going into the game tonight against the Stars. The Stars have been off an entire week, and it could come into play tonight. The Stars can't allow him to touch the puck around Jake Oettinger. They need to make it easy for Oettinger in his first game back out of the All-Star break. If the Stars can shut down Peterka tonight, they can come away with two points.
Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Preview: 1. Be prepared to juggle the lines
The Stars must be prepared to juggle the lines tonight if they are trailing in the third period. Being off an entire week, you can expect the Stars to be sluggish on offense tonight. It would probably only be for this game, but juggling the lines could spark their offense. That means Stars' fans could see Pavelski and Sons reunited again in Buffalo tonight. If the Stars can find a way to win if trailing late in the game, the Stars should receive two points tonight.