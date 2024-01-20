Dallas Stars look to exorcise their demons in New Jersey against the Devils
The Dallas Stars look to forget the awful game they just played against the Philadelphia Flyers at their second stop on this road trip. They look to exorcise their defensive demons against the New Jersey Devils. The Stars got help from the Boston Bruins on Thursday. They must win tonight to inch closer to first place in the Central Division. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Devils.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars need to find a way to win tonight in their second game on this four-game road trip. After losing to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night and the Boston Bruins beating the Colorado Avalanche, the Central Division is still within reach for Dallas. The Stars can inch closer to first in their division with a win tonight against the New Jersey Devils.
However, the Stars need to bring the urgency tonight. They cannot afford to skate around the ice like they did on Thursday. For some reason, this feels like a must-win game for the Stars tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Devils.
Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 3. Bring the urgency
The Stars need to bring the urgency tonight against the Devils. New Jersey will not wait till Dallas scores the first goal tonight. They will attack the Stars after the opening puck drop. Even though Jack Hughes will be 50/50 if he suits up tonight, they have plenty of other weapons, like Jesper Bratt, who can score. I want to see the same type of urgency that scored three goals in the first period on New Year's Eve. If the Stars can weather the storm and build a nice lead in the first period, they should steal two points from the Devils tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 2. Stop Jesper Bratt
The Dallas Stars need to find a way to slow down Jesper Bratt tonight. Bratt currently leads the team in goals going into this matchup with 16 goals and 30 assists. The Stars cannot allow him to skate around Jake Oettinger tonight with the puck. Bratt is a crafty player who will set up his teammates for success. The Stars must cover him so his teammates can't pass him the puck. If the Stars can shut down Bratt offensively tonight, the Stars should win the game easily.
Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 1. Score until the brakes fall off
The Stars must score more than one goal tonight against this Devils team. They cannot score one goal like they did on Thursday night and feel that should win them the game. The Devils' fanbase paid good money to watch this matchup tonight and wants to see a barrage of goals from Stars' players tonight. Let's show New Jersey what Texas Hockey is all about tonight.