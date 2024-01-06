Dallas Stars look to get back on a winning streak against the Nashville Predators
After losing to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night, the Stars look to turn it around against the Nashville Predators tonight. With Miro Heiskanen out of the lineup, the defensemen must step it up tonight in his absence. Let's look at the three keys of the game tonight against the Nashville Predators.
By Brian Sweet
The loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night will sting for a while. However, the Stars need to put that loss in the past as they host the Nashville Predators later tonight. The Stars have to get on a winning streak tonight if they want to win the Central Division. With the way the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets are playing now, the Stars can't afford many more losses. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Nashville Predators.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators: 3. Overload Saros in the first period
Juuse Saros gave the Stars fits in the last game between both teams. With the top three Central Division teams starting to break away from each other, the Stars need to overload him in the first period. That means crashing the net and chasing him out of the game. Getting out to an early lead is crucial tonight, and getting Saros out of the game early would be a cherry on top. If the Stars can get out to an early lead tonight, The Stars can get back into the division race.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators: 2. Shut down Filip Forsberg
The Dallas Stars need to focus their defensive efforts tonight on shutting down Filip Forsberg. He currently has 19 goals and 24 assists through 39 games this season. Making sure he doesn't touch the puck in the Stars' zone will be crucial tonight. With Miro Heiskanen out of the lineup with a lower-body injury tonight, someone has to step up in his absence. If they can shut down Forsberg tonight, the Stars should come away with the win tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators: 1. Win without Miro Heiskanen
The Stars must do the impossible and win without Heiskanen in the lineup. You could tell on Thursday night the Stars immediately folded like a lawn chair once Miro left the game. The good news is that Heiskanen is week-to-week and not out for the remainder of the season. However, Thomas Harley and the others have to step up and mask Miro's absence in the lineup. If the Stars can navigate tonight without Heiskanen in the lineup, they should come away with two points tonight.