Dallas Stars look to go into All-Star Break with a three-game winning streak
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak. They look to go into the All-Star Break with a win over the Washington Capitals this afternoon. The Stars found a way to win against a relentless Anaheim Ducks team on Thursday night. The Stars can't sleep on this Washington Capitals squad today. With the Capitals in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division, they have nothing to lose and would love to upset the Stars. Here are the three keys of the game against the Capitals.
Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Preview: 3. Don't get complacent with a third-period lead
The Stars cannot get complacent with a third-period lead this afternoon. The Capitals would like to pull off an upset going into the All-Star Break. The Stars almost had this situation happen when they recently took on the Detroit Red Wings. They had a 5-2 lead going into the third period, and the Red Wings almost tied the game up. If the Stars have a big lead going into the final period today, they cannot allow the Capitals to get back into the game. If the Stars can shut down the Capitals with a big lead in the third period, the Stars should have a three-game winning streak going into the break.
Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Preview: 2. Shut down Dylan Strome this afternoon
The Dallas Stars must shut down Dylan Strome this afternoon. Strome has 18 goals and 12 assists going into this afternoon's matchup with the Stars. They cannot allow him to have the puck on his stick around Jake Oettinger or Scott Wedgewood. They must take the puck and clear it out of the Stars' zone. If the Stars can shut down Dylan Strome this afternoon, the Stars can go into the break with a win over the Capitals.
Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Preview: 1. Close off the left circle
The Stars must keep Alex Ovechkin out of "his office" this afternoon. He loves scoring from the left faceoff circle and cannot be left alone, and he cannot be left alone there this afternoon. Even though he is up there in age, Ovechkin is still one of the best-scoring defensemen in the league. The Stars can't take his age for granted this afternoon. If the Stars can keep Ovechkin out of "his office" this afternoon, the Stars should come away with two points going into the All-Star break.