Dallas Stars aim to be victorious in Ottawa after eight years
The Dallas Stars are riding a three-game losing streak coming into tonight's matchup against the Ottawa Senators. The schedule hasn't been easy, as the Stars have played two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The Stars must get back on track before the Avalanche bury them in second place in the Central Division. Here are the three keys of the game tonight for the Dallas Stars.
The game tonight could help them get back on track for the remainder of February. Here are the three keys of the game tonight for Dallas as they look to avoid a four-game losing streak.
Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Preview: 3. Let the pucks fly at the net
The Dallas Stars have been aggressive in the first period on this road trip. It hasn't gone their way in the last three games, but they must keep pushing through and get pressure on the net. One thing I hope the Stars practiced at the pregame skate is elevating the puck. Getting that early lead is crucial in case of a last-minute surge by the Senators late in the third period. If the Stars can get pressure on Ottawa early and score goals, the Stars should be able to snap their losing streak.
Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Preview: 2. Shut down Claude Giroux
If the Stars want to win tonight, they must shut down Claude Giroux. He currently has 18 goals and 32 assists this season. He's not a guy you don't want circling Jake Oettinger with the puck. The defense must cover and disrupt him if he touches the puck tonight. Giroux cannot set up his linemates or take a shot on the net. If the Stars can shut down Giroux tonight, they should receive two points against Ottawa tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Preview: 1. Step up Jamie Benn
Jamie Benn might be having one of his worst seasons this year. When Benn is on the ice, the Stars' opponent doesn't cover him because they know he won't score. Benn does stick up for his teammates, which is what a captain should do, but fans want to see him be a scoring threat again. Fans want to see Benn step up tonight as the captain and snap the losing streak. Jamie Benn needs to score a couple of goals against the Senators tonight, so they should be able to snap their losing streak.