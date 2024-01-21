Dallas Stars look to reel in the Catch Of The Day against the New York Islanders
After taking out their frustrations on Lindy Ruff and the New Jersey Devils last night, the Stars are back at it tonight against the New York Islanders. The Stars can't let last night's win get to their heads because the Islanders would seriously love to upset the Stars tonight. Let's look at the three keys of the game against the New York Islanders tonight.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars continue their road trip in New York tonight. They look to reel in the Catch Of The Day against the New York Islanders. If you knew what Islanders jersey I was referring to, here's a gold star. The last time Dallas played the Islanders in New York, it went to a shootout. The Stars look to avoid a shootout against one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Islanders.
Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Preview: 3. Don't get complacent
The Stars can't get cocky being higher up in the standings against the Islanders. The Islanders would like to pull off the upset and help out the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche tonight. They must treat the Islanders like a playoff team and crush them. That means getting out to a quick start and taking them out of the game early. If the Stars can get an early lead tonight against the Islanders, they can turn the tide of this road trip with a win.
Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Preview: 2. Shut down Brock Nelson
If the Stars want to steal two points against the Islanders tonight, they must shut down Brock Nelson. Nelson has 19 goals and 16 assists going into the matchup with the Stars. That means he cannot skate around the net against Jake Oettinger. They also need to shut him down from receiving the puck from his teammates. If the Stars can find a way to shut down Nelson tonight, they can steal another two points on the road.
Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Preview: 1. Get Tyler Seguin's line producing again
Tyler Seguin and his line have produced a lot of goals for the Stars this season. They scored the only goal against the Flyers on Thursday night. If the Stars want a chance to beat the Islanders tonight, Seguin's line has to score. I don't care if it's Seguin, Mason Marchment, or Matt Duchene who scores they need to get on the scoresheet tonight. If the Stars can receive a goal from this line tonight, it should help them beat the Islanders.