Dallas Stars look to set a new franchise record against the Edmonton Oilers
The Stars look to set a new franchise record for consecutive wins against the Edmonton Oilers. It's going to be another great warmup for the playoffs. The Oilers will test the Stars with their dynamic duo. Here are the three keys of the game tonight.
By Brian Sweet
The Stars look to set a new franchise record for consecutive wins against the Edmonton Oilers at the American Airlines Center tonight. Hopefully being on TNT doesn't spook the Stars. With the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs a couple of weeks away, beating the remaining playoff teams on the regular season schedule is crucial. The Stars must play the Oilers as if the playoffs start tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight for the Stars against the Oilers.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 3. Block out the noise from the press
The Stars must block out the noise from the press going into tonight's game against the Oilers. Every time the Stars have a good winning streak going on, the national media seems to screw it up by bringing it up in the pregame show. They need to not look at social media as TNT tries to hype this game up tonight with video clips on Twitter or Facebook. They need to focus on getting eight straight wins tonight for the first time in franchise history.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 2. Stop Zach Hyman
The one player the Stars must stop tonight is Zach Hyman. You might be surprised why I didn't mention Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. The reason why is Hyman has 52 goals and 20 assists going into tonight's game with the Stars. The Oilers have turned into a three-headed dragon since we played them last. Dallas can't allow Hyman, McDavid, or Hyman to get solid shot attempts on the net tonight. The Stars can win the game if they take out the three-headed dragon.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 1. Get it Stanky in the AAC
The Stars need to see Logan Stankoven find a scoring groove before the playoffs begin. It doesn't necessarily need to happen tonight, but it would be nice to see it. He's created so many grade-A scoring attempts, and either the opposing goalie or the goalpost foils it. He's had postseason success with the Kamloops Blazers and getting a lot of playing time against Edmonton could help him prepare for the NHL Playoffs.