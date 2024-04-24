Dallas Stars look to split the series against Vegas tonight
Things didn't go the way the Stars planned in game 1 Monday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Stars look to avoid going into a 2-0 hole in the series as they return to the ice tonight. Here are the three keys of the game against the Knights.
By Brian Sweet
Sometimes, games don't go as planned as teams expect during the Stanley Cup. That's certainly what happened to Dallas on Monday night in game one of the series against the Golden Knights. Even though the Stars gave it their all against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Golden Knights found a way to win. That is what Stanley Cup Champions can do. However, the Stars can split the series tonight before they find themselves in the 2-0 hole.
The Golden Knights exploited the Stars on special teams, and it was the difference in the game on Monday night. If the Stars killed off those penalties, they might have been going to overtime. Hopefully, the Stars looked at the film yesterday and look to correct their mistakes. They can't dwell on what could have been, or their playoff run might end early. It's time to focus on the task at hand tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Golden Knights.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 3. Attack early
The Stars must attack the Golden Knights early if they want to split the series tonight. If you looked at what happened on Monday night, the Golden Knights got a early power play goal from Mark Stone. That is what the Stars need to do if they want to avoid the 2-0 hole. Logan Thompson will more than likely start between the pipes for Vegas, so chasing him from the game is the Stars objective tonight. If the Stars can chase Thompson from the game early, they should tie the series tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 2. Stop Jonathan Marchessault
Even though Jonathan Marchessault only scored one goal against the Stars on Monday night, he's their top-scoring threat tonight. He led the Golden Knights in scoring during the regular season and helped them secure a playoff spot in the Western Conference. I wouldn't put it past him to find the back of the net again tonight, so the Stars must make sure where he is on the ice at all times. If the Stars can slow Marchessault down tonight, they should split the series against the Golden Knights.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 1. Put Monday behind you
The Stars can't dwell on what happened on Monday night on home ice. They must focus on the task tonight or risk going down 2-0 in the series against the defending Stanley Cup Champions. Playoff teams get eliminated quickly if they look back and think about what could have happened if we made this adjustment or this play. That's all in the past, and they must focus on what they can do tonight. If the Stars don't dwell on Monday night, they should find a way to beat the Golden Knights.