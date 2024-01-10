Dallas Stars look to tame the Minnesota Wild at the American Airlines Center
By Brian Sweet
Monday night was fun for the Dallas Stars. Matt Murray got his first NHL shutout as a goaltender, and the Stars took advantage short-handed. Dallas can do that again tonight as the home and home shifts to Dallas as they take on the Wild again. The Wild will be starting Jesper Wallstedt as he makes his NHL debut. It would be so much fun if the Stars spoiled his debut tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight as the Stars take on the Wild.
Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: 3. Let Jesper Wallstedt feel it in the first period
One way to welcome a new goaltender to the league is by firing the puck at him. That is what the Stars need to do after the opening puck drop. You cannot let Wallstedt get comfy between the pipes. He should be breaking a sweat against the Stars with the puck flying left and right of him. If the Stars can pressure Wallstedt early and score goals, they should win the game tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: 2. Stop Joel Eriksson Ek again
If the game plan isn't broken, don't fix it. The Stars must prevent Joel Eriksson Ek from scoring again tonight. He has 15 goals and 11 assists going into tonight's matchup against the Stars. Thomas Harley needs to step up and prevent him from scoring tonight. He cannot touch the puck when he is near Wedgewood tonight. If they can shut him down tonight and prevent him from scoring, the Stars can come away with two points at home.
Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: 1. Continue the defense
The defensive play from the Stars on Monday night was what Stars' fans have been waiting for. They stopped the Wild from scoring on Matt Murray for 60 minutes. That style of defense is what Stars' fans have wanted from the team this season. As I usually say, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."
The other thing I would like to see tonight is Ryan Suter stepping up and being the leader of the defense. He played well on Monday night, and it would be awesome to see him do it again. If the Stars can play solid defense tonight against the Wild, they should come away with the win tonight.