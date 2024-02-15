Dallas Stars look to tame the Nashville Predators on the road tonight

The Stars left Dallas with their mothers yesterday for their yearly mom-and-son trip. The guys are traveling to Nashville as they take on the Predators tonight. In the last game against the Nashville Predators, Jake Oettinger returned to action after his injury, and the team left him out to dry. It looks like Oettinger will get a shot at revenge. Here are the three keys of the game for the Stars as they look to tame the Predators.