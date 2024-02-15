Dallas Stars look to tame the Nashville Predators on the road tonight
The Stars left Dallas with their mothers yesterday for their yearly mom-and-son trip. The guys are traveling to Nashville as they take on the Predators tonight. In the last game against the Nashville Predators, Jake Oettinger returned to action after his injury, and the team left him out to dry. It looks like Oettinger will get a shot at revenge. Here are the three keys of the game for the Stars as they look to tame the Predators.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars are taking a quick day trip with their mothers to Nashville to take on the Predators. In the previous game against the Predators, Jake Oettinger returned from his month-long injury. However, the rest of the team relied on him too much as he could not stop the Predators on home ice. With tonight being the final game this year against Nashville, it would be awesome to get some revenge. Here are the three keys of the game against the Predators.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 3. Take them out early
In the last game against the Predators, the Stars allowed them to hang around into the second period. After that, the Predators humiliated the Stars on home ice. The Stars need to do that to the Predators in the first period of the game. It should be so humiliating that the Predators' fanbase heads to the exit early. Matt Duchene should score a pair of goals to let Nashville know they made a mistake letting him go.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 2. Shut down Filip Forsberg
The Stars need to stop Filip Forsberg if they want a shot at stealing two points on the road. He currently has 25 goals and 28 assists in 53 games this season. The Stars need to make sure he is not skating around Oettinger tonight. He is a speedy player who is very crafty with the puck. He likes to set up his linemates for goals as well. If the Stars can find a way to shut down Forsberg for hopefully the last time this season, they should come away with two points tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 1. Score on the power play
The Stars need to score on the power play if they want to beat the Predators. Over the last couple of weeks, the Stars' power play has been atrocious. They haven't punished any teams for committing penalties. If the Stars want a chance at a deep playoff run this season, they have got to improve on that stat. If the Stars can find a way to score on the power play against the Predators tonight, they should steal two points on the road against Nashville.