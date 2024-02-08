5 Dallas Stars players who must bring their A-Game to pull away in the Central Division in February
The Dallas Stars are currently the hottest team in a Central Division that has struggled recently, and they can take control of the situation in February.
The Stars would keep rocking if Miro Heiskanen embarked on a tear
So far, we have talked about a pair of goaltenders and a forward, but the Stars top performing blueliner would more than benefit the team if he went on a tear over these next two months. Once again, Miro Heiskanen has been good, logging 30 points and five goals in 40 contests, putting him on pace to accumulate between 54 and 55 points.
But he’s also doing his job in the defensive zone, with his 1.7 defensive point shares ranking fifth on the team. Heiskanen has done his part in maximizing the Stars chances at 5-on-5, with the team recording a 9.0 on-ice shooting percentage when he’s on the ice to go with a Corsi For of 56.8 and a 55.3 Fenwick For.
Overall, Heiskanen makes sure the Stars are producing, but he can do more assuming he stays healthy for the next two months. One reason he finished in seventh for the Norris last season is because of his ability to turn opportunities into points, whether those opportunities begin in the defensive zone or if he makes something happen when the Stars already have the puck.
It led to him putting up 0.924 points per game last year, and an identical performance in the offensive zone during the most pressing time of the season will work wonders for Dallas.