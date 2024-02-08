5 Dallas Stars players who must bring their A-Game to pull away in the Central Division in February
The Dallas Stars are currently the hottest team in a Central Division that has struggled recently, and they can take control of the situation in February.
Jason Robertson must kick his production into overdrive
Jason Robertson is the current face of the Stars franchise, but his productivity has taken a step back in 2023-24. Don’t make the mistake of thinking his performance in the offensive zone has nose-dived, as it couldn’t be further from the case. But ideally, Robertson must start eclipsing the points-per-game pace once again.
It’s something we saw from him last year when he had 109 and an impressive 46 goals and 63 assists. While he’s dipped south in both statistics this season, there is still time for him to revert to the 1.32 points-per-game mark he played at last year and start taking over games.
Considering how well the Stars have played recently, it’s time for Robertson to start playing like the serious Hart Trophy candidate he was in 2022-23. If every other player on this list keeps up their current level of play and Robertson produces like he did last season, that alone would be enough for Dallas to earn a top seed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
But for the Stars to potentially run away if they stay hot, all five players listed must take their respective productivity up a notch, or in Pavelski’s case, just keep playing a high-octane game.
(Statistics provided by Hockey-Reference as of February 7th)