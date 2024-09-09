Dallas Stars Prospect Series 2.0: Angus MacDonell looks to shine bright
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars sought players they could take a flyer on in the 2023 NHL Draft. MacDonell was still available on the board when the Stars reached the sixth round. He seemed to have the potential to become a playmaker in the NHL. Without hesitation, the Stars selected him with the 29th pick in the sixth round. Little did the Dallas Stars know they might have found another gem deep in the NHL Draft. However, I don't think the Stars knew what was coming last season from the 19-year-old.
Dallas Stars Prospect Series: MacDonell's background
MacDonell has spent the last two seasons playing for the Brampton Steelheads in the OHL. The Stars have had success when it comes to drafting players from the Ontario Hockey League. He finished with 32 points last season, which was a career high. Take a look at what Wyatt Johnston has done since entering the NHL. Johnston played for the Windsor Spitfires. Johnston brought home numerous CHL Awards while with the Spitfire. I'm sure Jim Nill factored in that success when he drafted MacDonell in 2023.
Dallas Stars Prospect Series: MacDonell's likelihood of joining the Stars this season
I doubt we will see MacDonell anywhere near Cedar Park this season. At 19, there's no need to rush his development. Keep him over in the OHL for a couple more seasons before bringing him to Texas. He will probably get a lot more minutes anyway with the Steelheads than if he were in Cedar Park this season. He's got some things that he needs to work on his game before the Stars put him on a new team.
Dallas Stars Prospect Series: What he needs to work on
MacDonell needs to continue to work on being an offensive threat every time that he touches the puck. After watching some of his highlights, I see that he has the potential to play on one of the top two lines for the Stars. After having a 62-point season with the Steelheads last season, let's see if he can replicate that success again. I wouldn't be surprised if the Stars decided to put him in Cedar Park after another stellar season. MacDonell has the talent to be in the NHL soon.