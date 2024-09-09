Dallas Stars Prospect Series 2.0: Tristan Bertucci teams up with Hemming
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars didn't have a first-round pick back in the 2023 NHL Draft. They gave their first-round pick to the New York Rangers for Nils Lundkvist. The Stars couldn't trade back into the first round and settled on drafting Tristian Bertucci in the second round. The Flint Firebird has lived up to his hype of being a solid left-hand defenseman. Lian Bichsel and Bertucci will be a part of the future blueline. Here's more on Bertucci and his future with the Dallas Stars organization.
Dallas Stars Prospect Series 2.0: Bertucci's hockey background
Tristian has played with the Flint Firebirds for the past two seasons. He has scored 21 goals with them. This offseason, he was traded to the Barrie Colts, where he will team up with recent first-round draft pick Emil Hemming. His performance made the Stars' front office sign him to a three-year entry-level contract. When a prospect signs an entry-level contract, the organization sees them playing for their team in the future. I guess the Stars have him in their future blueline plans.
Dallas Stars Prospect Series 2.0: Will Bertucci play with the Stars this season?
I don't think we will see Bertucci play with the Dallas Stars this season. He will be a part of the Barrie Colts and get more playing time with them. He still needs to work on his game, and Cedar Park has no room for him. Bertucci could play for the Texas Stars once the Barrie Colt's season ends. Maybe we could see him in Cedar Park next season, depending on how he does with the Colts this year. He has a very bright future with the Stars' organization.
Dallas Stars Prospect Series 2.0: What does he need to work on?
He's got some parts of his offensive and defensive game to work on. I want to see him work on his offensive game more this season. I could see him as a "Canadian Sergei Zubov" with the Dallas Stars. With the playing time he will get with the Colts, he should be able to improve on his offensive game this season. I think Bertucci's future with the Stars is super bright. He will be in a Victory Green sweater if he listens to his coaches and works on parts of his game he needs to develop.