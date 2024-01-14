Dallas Stars pull off another third-period comeback beating the Blackhawks 3-1
By Brian Sweet
After losing 6-3 on Friday to the Nashville Predators, the Dallas Stars needed to beat the Chicago Blackhawks last night. After finally getting Jake Oettinger healthy again, Scott Wedgewood would leave the game with an injury. Oettinger would hold down the fort as the Stars pulled off another third-period comeback. The Stars won 3-1 against the Chicago Blackhawks and stole two points on the road. Here are the three takeaways from the win last night.
Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 3. Losing Wedgewall
Losing Wedgewood last night was the last thing the Stars needed to have happen to them. Wedgewood left the game in the second period with the same injury that took down Oettinger in December. Oettinger replaced Wedgewood and looked sharp for the remainder of the game. Wedgewood will probably get tests done on Monday to see the severity of the injury. Matt Murray might get recalled for the home game against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.
Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 2. Getting off to a quick start
The Stars have done a poor job of putting away their opponents early in the first period. The fact that the Blackhawks looked better than the Stars last night was concerning. If you remember the New Year's Eve game, the Stars had a 3-0 lead over the Blackhawks. That is the type of start they need to get back in the race for the Central Division title. While a third-period comeback is okay here and there, trying to do it every game will have the Stars on the outside of the playoffs.
Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 1. Jim Nill needs to make a trade
The Achilles heel of the Stars is noticeable with Miro Heiskanen out of the lineup. The Stars need to get another top-four defenseman if the Stars want to win the Stanley Cup this season. They won't win it with the current group of defensemen they have. Stars' fans want to see Jim Nill go after Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev. While the Stars will need the Flames to agree to retain 50% of his contract, Tanev would fill that need.