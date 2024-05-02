Dallas Stars push the Golden Knights to the brink of elimination
The Dallas Stars had a choice tonight before the game started. Be up 3-2 in the series or be on the brink of elimination heading into Friday's game in Vegas. Dallas chose the first choice by winning 3-2 against the Golden Knights tonight.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars found a way to get their first home playoff win tonight. They were able to hold off the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 and push the defending Stanley Cup Champions to the brink of elimination. Half of the population of Dallas about fainted when Chandler Stephenson broke free on the breakaway attempt. However, Jake Oettinger stonewalled him to keep the lead in the final minutes of the third period. It was an exciting game at the American Airlines Center.
Before we get to the three takeaways of the game tonight, we must discuss the lows of tonight's game. The amount of grade-A scoring chances in the first and second periods was astronomical for Dallas. They could have put the game away and not made the fanbase stress for 20 minutes. The Golden Knights did them a solid by starting Adin Hill tonight. If Dallas wants to win the Stanley Cup, you must put those shots in the back of the net. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win over the Golden Knights.
Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: 3. Competitive first period
The Stars came out of the gate swinging in the first period, and Roope Hintz almost had a goal in less than a minute. That is the response you want to see from the Stars in a tied series situation. Those two first-period goals from Evegenii Dadonov and Matt Duchene proved critical for the Stars as the game progressed. The Stars need that urgency in the first period on Friday night. Another first period like that, and the Stars could be playing the Avalanche next week.
Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: 2. Jake Oettinger
Oettinger is another reason why the Stars have the opportunity to eliminate the defending Stanley Cup Champions on Friday night. He stood on his head in the final frame and withstood the onslaught that the Golden Knights gave him. Even though he did have a major blunder on the final goal that Vegas scored tonight, that third-period robbery made up for that mistake and some. Expect him to be a key player for the Stars on Friday night as they travel to Vegas for game six.
Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: 1. Perfect third period
The Stars played one of the best third periods in this series tonight. When the Stars went to the locker room after the second period, you could feel the stress setting in at the American Airlines Center. It's tough to defend a one-goal lead against the Golden Knights, especially in the playoffs. The Stars communicated with each other in the Stars' zone and made sure the Golden Knights couldn't get any offense going. That's how the Stars can win the series on Friday night.