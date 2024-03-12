Dallas Stars sign Justin Ertel to add another 2021 draft class gem to the organization
The Dallas Stars 2021 draft class is starting to be one of the best in franchise history. The Stars signed 2021 third-round draft pick Justin Ertel to a three-year entry-level deal. Here's more on Ertel and how he fits into the Stars' plans in the future.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars made a signing yesterday that could solidify their 2021 NHL Draft Class as the best in the league during the COVID-19 shutdown. The Stars signed Justin Ertel to a three-year entry-level contract, which will begin at the beginning of next season. The Stars have brought up two of their 2021 draft picks to the team. Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven have exceeded expectations in their short NHL careers. Here's some background information on Ertel and what he brings to the Stars.
Justin Ertel Entry-Level Deal: Where has he played?
Ertel was drafted when he spent his only colligate season with Cornell University. He joined the North Bay Batallion of the OHL the following season and recorded 39 goals and 102 assists during his time with the team. He currently ranks fourth in goals, assists, and points and is fifth in plus-minus with +23.
Justin Ertel Entry-Level Deal: Why he's earned the deal
The Stars signed him to his entry-level contract because of his stats this season. He's recorded 25 goals and 41 assists this season for the Battalion, and I'm sure it will be more by the end of the season. He brings size to the lineup and has his chance to impress the Stars' front office even more in Cedar Park starting next season. If he does well with the Texas Stars and makes the Dallas Stars' roster, the 2021 draft class could pass 2017 as the best draft class in franchise history.
Justin Ertel Entry-Level Deal: 2021 draft class
The Stars have already seen two of the players that were selected before Ertel in the 2021 draft. Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven have wasted no time introducing themselves to Stars' fans. Johnston didn't need a stint in Cedar Park since he made the 2022 opening night roster. Some fans lost it when the Stars sent Stankoven to Cedar Park to begin his professional career. Since being brought up, Stankoven has hockey fans across the league wondering how he flew under their favorite team's radar.
I wouldn't be surprised if Ertel made it to the Dallas Stars Opening Night roster soon. His style of play fits the mold the Stars are trying to form their team around. The Stars' Draft Scouts have had solid draft classes recently, and the future has never been brighter for the franchise.