Dallas Stars slip on an oil puddle in overtime this afternoon 4-3
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars took on the Edmonton Oilers this afternoon at the American Airlines Center. It was a back-and-forth battle between two good Western Conference teams. It took OT to decide the game, and the Oilers came out on top 4-3. Wyatt Johnston was called for a "hooking" call, and Evan Bouchard scored shortly after that. With Jani Hakanpaa uncertain for the upcoming road trip, the Stars might be making some news tomorrow. Here are the three takeaways from the game this afternoon.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 3. Thomas Harley
Harley is playing some of his best hockey in a Stars uniform. Harley got one to trickle in past Calvin Pickard for his 14th of the season this afternoon. Harley is an example of why keeping a player down in the AHL to develop could make a superstar. The front office hopes he doesn't get close to his bonus due to the salary cap this season. It's great to see the Stars have a scoring threat from the blue line again. Harley should buy a house in Dallas because he will be here for a while.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 2. I'm concerned about the top line
It felt like Pavelski and Sons were absent on the ice this afternoon. When Pete DeBoer put the line back together, the top line hasn't been a threat with the puck. Hintz and Robertson were having field days against opponents with Wyatt Johnston on the top line. It's time that we reshuffle the first and third lines once again. It feels like DeBoer put Pavelski back on the top line to get him going again. It seems that the experiment is not working, and they should look at changing the lines again.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 1. Mason Marchment point streak
With Marchment's goal in the second period, he extends his point streak to nine games and ties a career-high. Last season was a year Marchment wants to forget, as he wasn't a scoring threat. Fans have seen a new side of Marchment with Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene. The Stars need Marchment to score some goals on this upcoming road trip. They are going up against some of the best in the Eastern Conference. It all begins on Monday against the Boston Bruins at noon CT.