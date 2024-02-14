Dallas Stars survived the Hurricane weather in the Dallas Fort Worth area tonight
The Dallas Stars played one of their four home games this month tonight at the American Airlines Center. They experienced some "Hurricane Weather" tonight as they took on the Carolina Hurricanes. It was a back-and-forth battle between both teams for three periods. The Stars won 4-2 as the final horn sounded. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win against the Hurricanes.
By Brian Sweet
Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Recap: 3. Hintz got the team going in the first period
The Stars looked rusty after the opening puck drop. They got some shots on goal to begin the game. Roope Hintz got the Stars on the board to open the scoring tonight. His five-hole goal gave the Stars a 1-0 lead early in the first period. While the Stars didn't score another goal for the remainder of the first period, it woke Dallas out of their slump. Things got interesting in the second period, and the intensity between both teams went to another level.
Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Recap: 2. Stars did make some mistakes
Both goals by the Hurricanes were scored off defensive mistakes by the Stars. The first goal the Stars allowed Staal to get in front of Jake Oettinger and score. The second goal happened after Thomas Harley couldn't clear the puck, and it went off a skateblade and into the net. While the Stars shut down Sebastian Aho, they must cut down on the little mistakes. The Stars must play tighter defensively next week to survive the gauntlet.
Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Recap: 1. Ty Dellandrea played like he wants to stay in Dallas
Even though Ty Dellandrea didn't score against the Hurricanes, that effort was there tonight. He had four "AAA" scoring chances and couldn't put one in the net. I'm mentioning his play in the postgame article tonight is the impending call-up. The Stars are watching to see if Dellandrea can play solid hockey to avoid calling Logan Stankoven up. If the Stars are struggling offensively, Stankoven will be promoted next week. Dellandrea has two more games before the Stars make their decision.