Dallas Stars take a quick day trip to the Gateway to the West for a divisional matchup against St. Louis Blues

After winning against the Ottawa Senators 5-4 on Friday night, the Stars return to action tonight. They will be taking on the St. Louis Blues tonight on the back end of a back-to-back game situation. The Stars will be short-handed tonight as Jake Oettinger left the game in the first period after suffering a lower-body injury. Scott Wedgewood will more than likely start tonight as the Stars will promote a goalie from the Texas Stars to back him up.