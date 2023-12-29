Dallas Stars Tale of the Tape: What to expect from rookie sensation Connor Bedard
The Dallas Stars welcome the Chicago Blackhawks to Dallas for two games starting tonight. This will be the first time that the Stars will go up against rookie phenom Connor Bedard. He is regarded as the next superstar of the NHL. Here is what to expect from him tonight against Dallas.
By Brian Sweet
Connor Bedard has quickly introduced himself to the NHL this season by being a force to reckon with. He looks like a young Connor McDavid who can turn the momentum around in any game with a goal. Next up on his rookie tour is the city of Dallas as they take on the Dallas Stars for the first time in his career. I'm sure the Stars have watched the highlight tapes and have a game plan ready for him. Here is a little preview of what the Stars should expect from him tonight.
Connor Bedard Tale of the Tape: Junior Hockey
Before Bedard was drafted number one overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, he dominated the CHL. Bedard won multiple awards, including the David Branch Player of the Year Award last season in the CHL, as he recorded 71 goals and 72 assists. He even dominated the World Junior Championship, recording nine goals and 14 assists. I can see why the Chicago Blackhawks didn't hesitate to draft him this past summer. Bedard is a certified playmaker who will be a threat in the NHL for a long time.
Connor Bedard Tale of the Tape: Player Comparisons
Connor Bedard has been compared to two playmakers in the league today, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. That is a pretty high comparison for a player even before he was drafted. Crosby has 569 goals and 968 assists currently with the Pittsburgh Penguins. McDavid has 315 goals and 579 assists with the Edmonton Oilers. I doubt that Bedard will remain with the Blackhawks his entire career, but he will probably put up numbers like Crosby and McDavid.
Connor Bedard Tale of the Tape: What to Expect Tonight
The Stars will need to be focused on stopping Bedard tonight. They should expect him to fly all over the ice tonight with the puck. He has a good poker face with his shots, and goalies fail to make the save. The Stars need to legally check him into the boards and steal the puck from him so he can't set up any shot attempts for his teammates. They will need everyone to be on the same page defensively to stop him tonight. I can't wait to see how Dallas decides to shut him down tonight. The opening puck drop will be around 7:08 PM tonight. Let's give Bedard a "warm Texas welcome" tonight.